Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $14.00 at Sidoti

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Sidoti from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of PERI opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

