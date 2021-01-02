Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.05

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 59819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $279,000.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.