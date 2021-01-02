PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

PFSW stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a PE ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 1.86.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. On average, research analysts predict that PFSweb will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,120.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

