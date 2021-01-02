Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Sells $1,706,547.96 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,706,547.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd R. Morgenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 26,300 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,865,985.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 31,027 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $2,098,666.28.

On Monday, November 23rd, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $2,383,164.57.

On Monday, November 9th, Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,482,291.32.

NYSE PINS opened at $65.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,226,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

