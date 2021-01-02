Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $437.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

