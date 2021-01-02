ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Trading Up 17.6%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN)’s share price traded up 17.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 582,958 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 323,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.35.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

