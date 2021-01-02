ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Trading Up 0.4%

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.67. Approximately 78,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 87,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 1,680.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $897,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the second quarter worth $12,117,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

