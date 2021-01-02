ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (NYSEARCA:SRS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and traded as low as $12.36. ProShares UltraShort Real Estate shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 128,537 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRS)

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

