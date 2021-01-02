Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $233.00 at Truist

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $205.00 to $233.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $230.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.85.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,551,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,458 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,645,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,156,000 after purchasing an additional 380,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after purchasing an additional 202,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

