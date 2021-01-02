Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Shares Down 12.1%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)’s share price was down 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

Pushpay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

