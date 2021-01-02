Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent Buys 250,000 Shares

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Director Roger Dent bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,099,500 shares in the company, valued at C$815,920.

Roger Dent also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 24th, Roger Dent bought 65,500 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,807.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$1.19.

About Quinsam Capital

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

