Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

RDUS opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 337,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

