Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RTLR. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Scotiabank cut Rattler Midstream from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rattler Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.21.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,597,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth $37,764,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,092,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.