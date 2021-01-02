Red Lion Hotels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RLH)

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,668 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,475% compared to the typical volume of 71 call options.

Shares of RLH opened at $3.46 on Friday. Red Lion Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLH. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

