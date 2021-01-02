Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

RPTX stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 8,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $315,788.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,622.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,285,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,656,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,320,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,293,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

