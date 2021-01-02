Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 9.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.15. 769,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 322,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $673,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,021,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,863,169.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,395 shares of company stock worth $22,150,938. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,733,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

