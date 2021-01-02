RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 11.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF)’s share price was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit