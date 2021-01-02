RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Up 11.1%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF)’s share price was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 7,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

