Reviewing Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isonics and PQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PQ Group $1.57 billion 1.24 $79.54 million $0.92 15.50

PQ Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Isonics and PQ Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A PQ Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

PQ Group has a consensus price target of $17.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given PQ Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PQ Group is more favorable than Isonics.

Profitability

This table compares Isonics and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isonics N/A N/A N/A PQ Group 4.13% 6.71% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of PQ Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Isonics has a beta of -63.48, indicating that its stock price is 6,448% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PQ Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PQ Group beats Isonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc. provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications. The Catalysts segment provides silica catalysts and zeolite catalysts for producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. The Performance Materials segment offers transportation safety microspheres for various binders, such as paint and epoxy coatings; and engineered glass materials, including solid and hollow microspheres and particles for uses, such as strengthening and light-weighting in plastics and polymer additives, cleaning and peening of metal surfaces, and conductivity or shielding in electronic applications. The Performance Chemicals segment offers sodium silicates for construction, cleaning, water treatment, pulp and paper, foundry and refractory, green tires, electronics, and refining catalysts; and specialty silicas for use as ingredients in personal care products, foods, edible oils, and beers, as well as industrial uses consisting of gloss control in coil, wood, general industrial leather, and other surface coating applications. This segment also provides other silicate derivatives, including metasilicates, spray dried silicates, and magnesium and potassium silicates for use in cleaning, specialty fertilizer, oil and gas, mining, paint, food, and cosmetic applications, as well as zeolites for use as builders for detergents and other applications, such as stabilizers for the production of polyvinylchloride applications. PQ Group Holdings Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

