Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.11

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as low as $2.98. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 789,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -0.43.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

