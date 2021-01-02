& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 29,518 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $3,674,400.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,691,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 25,451 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $3,175,521.27.

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $2,646,498.37.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total value of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 271.22 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 55.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 32.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

