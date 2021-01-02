Ross Meyercord Sells 6,700 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Stock

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ross Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Pluralsight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pluralsight by 392.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pluralsight by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

