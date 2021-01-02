Roth Capital Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $21.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

