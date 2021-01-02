Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Safe Bulkers worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB opened at $1.30 on Friday. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.