Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

