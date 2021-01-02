Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.40.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Analyst Recommendations for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit