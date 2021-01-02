Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 1%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €291.20 ($342.59) and last traded at €291.20 ($342.59). 15,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €294.00 ($345.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €296.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €281.82.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

