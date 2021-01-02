Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,200 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 974,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

