Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,300 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUY. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AUY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

