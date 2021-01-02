Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.94. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

