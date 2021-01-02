Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 161,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 110.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

