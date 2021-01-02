Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. DPW Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

