Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

