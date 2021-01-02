Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV Inc. (NYSE:IMV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IMV opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. IMV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

