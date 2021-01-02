Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SID opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28.
Several brokerages have commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
