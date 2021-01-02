Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 288,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SID opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

