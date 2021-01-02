Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,400 Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

