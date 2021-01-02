Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,502 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $797,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

