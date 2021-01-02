Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 160,939 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

RFP opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.10. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,182.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $265,268 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

