Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kimball International during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kimball International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $21.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.94 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

