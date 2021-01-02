Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2021

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Approximately 5,186,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,047,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.36. The stock has a market cap of £13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO)

Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

