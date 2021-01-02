SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading 5.1% Higher

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.65. 587,884 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 121,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.70.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.