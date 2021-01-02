Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.50

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.56. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 204,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

