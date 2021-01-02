Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,132 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Maxar Technologies worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAXR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

