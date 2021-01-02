Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,218 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

CORT stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

