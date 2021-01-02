Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $25.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

