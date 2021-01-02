Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after buying an additional 270,357 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 347,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 247,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 60,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

CATH stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

