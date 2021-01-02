Sei Investments Co. Has $896,000 Holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $575,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $9,136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $3,264,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the third quarter worth $31,766,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the third quarter valued at $1,089,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99. Navistar International Co. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

