Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 120.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 309,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.17 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.