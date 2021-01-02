Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,492 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

