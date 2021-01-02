Sei Investments Co. Purchases 22,262 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $109,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.33 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

