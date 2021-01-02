Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $51,904.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Bank of America downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.