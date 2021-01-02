Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,843 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the second quarter worth approximately $56,771,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 654,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 576,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRSP. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

